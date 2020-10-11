UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Takes Down Columbus Statue Ahead Of Protest

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 12:00 PM

Mexico takes down Columbus statue ahead of protest

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Mexican authorities on Saturday removed a statue of Christopher Columbus that stood in the capital, two days before protesters planned to knock it down during events commemorating the Italian navigator's arrival in the Americas.

The culture ministry said the statue was removed from Reforma Avenue in Mexico City on the request of city officials, adding it was taken down for restoration.

Activist groups had organized a protest called "We're going to knock it down" for Monday, October 12, the date marking Columbus' arrival in America in 1492.

In Mexico, the date is commemorated as Dia de la Raza (Day of the Race), in recognition of the country's mixed indigenous and European heritage.

Activists in various cities in the United States have torn down and vandalized statues honoring Columbus in recent months, claiming they symbolize the genocide and exploitation of Native American people.

Mexico City's statue, which had been damaged in 1992, was the first monument installed on Reforma Avenue in 1877.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said it could be returned after the restoration work was complete.

"Maybe it would be worth... a collective reflection on what (Columbus) represents, especially towards next year," Sheinbaum said at a press conference.

The controversy came the same day as the release of a letter in which Mexico's president asked Pope Francis for an apology for the Catholic Church's role in the oppression of indigenous people in the Spanish conquest 500 years ago.

In the letter, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the Spanish crown, Spain's government and the Vatican should apologize to native people for the "most reprehensible atrocities" committed after Spanish conquistadors arrived in Mexico in 1521.

"They deserve not just that generous attitude on our part but also a sincere commitment that never again will disrespectful acts be committed against their beliefs and cultures," the president said in the letter, published on social media.

The Catholic church played a key role as Spain colonized the Americas and spread its empire, setting up missions to convert indigenous people to Christianity.

Lopez Obrador made a similar request last year in a letter to Spain's King Felipe and the pope, but the Spanish government rejected the petition outright.

The president renewed the call as part of preparations to commemorate in 2021 the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Europeans in the Americas.

The pope did apologize in 2015 to Bolivia over the church's role in oppression in Latin America during the Spanish colonial era.

Related Topics

Protest Social Media Mexico City Same Columbus Spain Bolivia United States Mexico October 2015 Church Christian From Government Race

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Smooth transfer of power in Kuwait unde ..

1 hour ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 11, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.93 million, d ..

11 hours ago

International Humanitarian City, International Fed ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.