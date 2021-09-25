(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mexico City, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The latest talks between Venezuela's government and opposition in Mexico were postponed Friday after representatives of President Nicolas Maduro failed to show up, officials said.

The negotiations aimed at resolving Venezuela's long-standing political crisis were scheduled to begin in Mexico City under the mediation of Norway.

In the talks, Caracas is pushing for Western sanctions relief while the opposition wants guarantees of fair regional elections in November.

But for reasons that were unclear, Maduro's envoys did not arrive in Mexico City on Friday.

The delegation representing opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is considered Venezuela's president by about 60 countries, said in a statement that it was still hopeful for dialogue and that it "reiterates its commitment to advance in this process."A source close to Maduro's government told AFP that talks would begin on Saturday.

In the last round of talks, also held in Mexico earlier this month, the two sides found common ground on the country's pandemic response and vowed to continue looking for ways out of the political crisis.