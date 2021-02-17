UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico To Complain At UN About Vaccine Inequality

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Mexico to complain at UN about vaccine inequality

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Mexico will complain at the United Nations Security Council this week about unequal access to coronavirus vaccines, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday.

"The countries that produce them have very high vaccination rates and Latin America and the Caribbean have much lower (rates)," he said.

Mexico, which holds a rotating seat on the council, will voice the concerns of Latin America about "inequality in access to vaccines," Ebrard said.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to debate the problem of global coronavirus vaccine equity on Wednesday at the initiative of Britain.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters that his country has to import doses from Europe even though they are also produced in the United States, which keeps vaccines made there for itself.

He said Mexico wanted to ensure "there is no hoarding of vaccines, that there is a principle of equality so that all countries have the possibility of vaccinating their residents." Last month Mexico accepted a reduction in the delivery rate of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in response to a plea from the World Health Organization to share doses with poorer nations.

Mexico has the world's third-highest Covid-19 death toll, at more than 174,000.

It began mass vaccination on December 24, starting with health workers, but like many countries is constrained by limited supplies.

Related Topics

World United Nations Import Europe United States Mexico December All From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

51 minutes ago

FNC approves three bills

51 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

2 hours ago

US Navy Seizes Shipment of Thousands of Rifles, Ot ..

8 minutes ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

16 minutes ago

Three dead as heavy snow and gale-force winds hit ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.