UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico To Host Rescheduled CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 09:40 AM

Mexico to host rescheduled CONCACAF Olympic qualifying

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Guadalajara will host the CONCACAF men's qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics March 18-30, football's governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean said Thursday.

The tournament was originally scheduled for March of 2020, but called off because of the coronavirus pandemic that eventually saw the 2020 Tokyo Games pushed back to 2021.

Eight participating Under-23 teams had already been drawn into groups of four, with Mexico and Honduras the two seeded tams.

Mexico head Group A, which also includes the United States, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.

Group B includes Honduras, Canada, El Salvador and Haiti.

After round-robin play, the first and second place finishers in each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Both finalists will earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Jalisco and Akron Stadiums in Guadalajara will be used, with CONCACAF saying in a statement it had worked with world governing body FIFA, the Mexican Football Federation and other stakeholders to develop health protocols "to ensure this competition takes place in a safe environment for all participants."

Related Topics

Football World Canada FIFA Tokyo Guadalajara Akron El Salvador Dominican Republic United States Costa Rica Mexico Honduras Haiti March 2020 Olympics All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

8 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

9 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.