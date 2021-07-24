UrduPoint.com
Mexico To Send Aid To Cuba After Rare Protests

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Mexico will send two ships with medical supplies, food and fuel to Cuba, the foreign ministry said, following unprecedented street protests against the communist government in Havana.

The navy vessels will depart on Sunday from the southeastern port of Veracruz on a "solidarity" mission, the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The aid will include syringes, oxygen tanks and face masks to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, as well as powdered milk, beans, flour, canned tuna, cooking oil and diesel fuel, it said.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was quick to offer support to his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel after the protests, which resulted in one death, dozens of injured and more than 100 arrests.

The leftist Mexican leader also warned against an "interventionist" approach to the demonstrations.

With cries of "we are hungry," "down with the dictatorship," and "freedom," the July 11 protests spread to dozens of locations, including the capital Havana, lasting little over a day.

