UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico To Start Covid-19 Vaccinations On Thursday: Govt

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:10 AM

Mexico to start Covid-19 vaccinations on Thursday: govt

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Mexico will begin Covid-19 immunizations on Thursday, a day after the country receives its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Tuesday.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday) the first consignment of the Pfizer vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 arrives," he said on Twitter.

"There will be a press opportunity and then the vaccine will be safeguarded until its use on Thursday, December 24, the day vaccinations start," Lopez-Gatell said.

Related Topics

Twitter Mexico December

Recent Stories

At request of Pfizer, Ministry of Health announces ..

8 hours ago

UK Government Outcomes Lab publishes case study on ..

8 hours ago

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends MoI Virtual 1st Forum for S ..

9 hours ago

UAE Fatwa Council says it’s permissible to use C ..

9 hours ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.