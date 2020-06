Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Mexico has surpassed 25,000 COVID-19 deaths and 200,000 cases, the government said on Thursday.

Jose Luis Alomia, head of epidemiology at the health secretariat, said the country of 127 million had reached 25,060 deaths and 202,951 cases since reporting its first infection almost four months ago.