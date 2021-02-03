UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Urges Halt To Artefact Auction In France

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:40 AM

Mexico urges halt to artefact auction in France

Mexico City, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Mexico on Tuesday called on auction house Christie's to cancel the planned sale of around 30 pre-Hispanic artefacts in France next week, challenging the authenticity of several items.

"The archaeological assets of our country are the property of the nation," said Diego Prieto, director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History, which has asked Mexico's foreign ministry to recover the objects.

"They are beyond any act of commerce," he told a news conference.

Of the 33 items being offered for auction on February 9 in Paris, Mexico has determined that three are "false," and while they may be handicrafts they are not archaeological pieces, he said.

The disputed items include a stone mask said to be from the Teotihuacan culture. It has an estimated value of up to 550,000 Euros ($662,000), according to Christie's.

In recent years Mexico has sought to recover artefacts found in private collections around the world, but with limited success.

In 2019, Mexico unsuccessfully requested the cancellation of a pre-Columbian art auction organized by the French house Millon.

Related Topics

World France Sale Paris Mexico February May 2019 Commerce From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

8 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

8 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

8 hours ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.