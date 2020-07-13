Mexico virus death toll surges to fourth-highest, surpassing Italy: govt

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Mexico on Sunday became the country with the fourth highest death toll from COVID-19, ahead of Italy, according Mexican health officials and AFP's global tallies.

"There are 299,750 confirmed cases of infection and 35,006 deaths in Mexico," health officials said on the presidency's Twitter account. Italy currently has 34,954 fatalities from the coronavirus.