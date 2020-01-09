UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Volcano Belches Fiery Cloud

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

Mexico volcano belches fiery cloud

Mexico City, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano dramatically spewed a fiery cloud of ash and rock into the sky Thursday, though it did not prompt authorities to raise their eruption alert level.

"Popo," as the volcano is known, exploded early in the morning, belching "a moderate amount of ash and incandescent material" from its crater, the National Disaster Prevention Center wrote on Twitter.

The explosion created a cloud of ash that reached 3,000 meters (1.9 miles) into the air.

The authorities, however, left the volcano's alert level at "Yellow Phase Two," which instructs people to remain at least 12 kilometers (7.

5 miles) from the crater and be prepared for a possible evacuation.

Popocatepetl, which means "smoking mountain" in the indigenous Nahuatl language, has not had a massive eruption in more than a millennium, but has shown increased activity in the past 26 years.

It is considered one of the world's most dangerous volcanoes, because some 25 million people live within a 100-kilometer (60-mile) radius.

Related Topics

World Twitter Alert From Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

46 minutes ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopian legislators pass new gun laws ahead of e ..

2 minutes ago

Four of family, including 2 kids suffocates to de ..

4 minutes ago

Twitter to test ways to limit online abuse

4 minutes ago

Students visits Alhamra Art Museum

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.