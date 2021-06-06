UrduPoint.com
Mexico Votes With AMLO's 'transformation' At Stake

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 02:10 PM

Mexico City, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Mexicans vote Sunday in elections seen as pivotal to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's promised "transformation" of a country shaken by the coronavirus pandemic, a deep recession and drug-related violence.

The midterm polls, which get under way at 08:00 am (1300 GMT), will elect the 500 members of the lower house of Congress, 15 of 32 state governors and thousands of local politicians.

The vote is viewed as critical to the prospects of Lopez Obrador -- known by his initials AMLO -- pushing through reforms under his so-called "Fourth Transformation" plan.

"What's at stake is nothing less than the future of Mexico," Pamela Starr, professor at the University of Southern California, said in a panel discussion about the elections.

"Voters are choosing really between two competing visions of Mexico and its future -- between Lopez Obrador's Fourth Transformation and to a certain extent a return to the policies that preceded it."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

