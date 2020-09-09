UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Warns Setback In Tests Could Delay Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

Mexico warns setback in tests could delay vaccine

Mexico City, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Latin American roll-out of a potential Covid-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca could be set back after the biotech company announced a pause in tests, the government of Mexico, which is involved in developing the drug alongside Argentina, said Tuesday.

AstraZeneca, which is working on a vaccine in conjunction with Oxford University, said that a volunteer had developed an undiagnosed illness and that, in line with security protocols, it was delaying further tests until an independent panel had studied the case.

Pausing vaccine trials "is not an unusual occurrence... and as a consequence the vaccine's arrival may be delayed" across the region, said Hugo Lopez Gatell, Mexico's undersecretary for health, at a press conference on the latest development.

Gatell asked that people avoid speculation about the safety of the vaccine, especially given that it is considered to be one of the most promising projects under development in the western world.

Mexico and Argentina have signed an agreement to work together with the Swedish-British pharmaceutical company.

Under the plan, some 250 million doses of the vaccine would be sold at cost across Latin America, with the exception of Brazil, which has its own agreements.

Mexico will also work with other labs in Europe, China and Russia in vaccine development projects, although AstraZeneca is the only one that has guaranteed distribution across Latin America.

With a population of almost 129 million people, Mexico had suffered 68,484 fatalities from the virus by Tuesday, with 642,860 cases of Covid-19.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe China Company Oxford Argentina Brazil Mexico May From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to sig ..

7 hours ago

UAE conducts over 7.5 million COVID-19 tests since ..

8 hours ago

SEHA re-opens Rehabilitation Department at Al Ain ..

8 hours ago

Du to sell 26 pct stake in Khazna Data Center

9 hours ago

Meeting of Russian-French Council on Security Coop ..

9 hours ago

SAPM Ameen Aslam calls on Prime Minister

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.