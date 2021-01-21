UrduPoint.com
Mexico Welcomes Biden Halt To Border Wall Construction

Thu 21st January 2021

Mexico welcomes Biden halt to border wall construction

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Mexico on Wednesday hailed US President Joe Biden's order to halt construction of Donald Trump's wall along the US-Mexican border, as well as his other immigration-linked reforms.

"Mexico welcomes the end of the construction of the wall, the immigration initiative in favor of DACA and a path to dual citizenship," Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

He was referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to regularize the immigration status of young people who arrived illegally as children, which Trump tried to shut down.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

