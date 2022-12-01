Mexico without captain Guardado for must-win Saudi clash

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Mexico go into Wednesday's must-win World Cup match against Saudi Arabia without captain Andres Guardado, who was forced off in the loss to Argentina because of injury.

Coach Gerardo Martino makes four changes to the side beaten 2-0 by Argentina as Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Orbelin Pineda and Henry Martin come into the starting line-up.

Sultan Al-Ghannam, Hassan Al-Tambakti and Ali Al-Hassan were named in a Saudi team that shows three changes from the 2-0 loss to Poland.

Mohammed Al-Burayk is sidelined by injury and midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki is suspended following yellow cards in the first two games.

Mexico have failed to score in their past four World Cup matches and are bottom of Group C with just one point.

Saudi Arabia know victory will send them through to the last 16 for the first time since 1994.

Starting line-ups: Saudi Arabia (3-4-3) Mohammed Al-Owais; Hassan Al-Tambakti, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulayhi; Saud Abdelhamid, Ali Al-Hassan; Mohamed Kanno, Sultan Al-Ghannam; Feras Al-Brikan, Salem Al-Dawsari (capt), Saleh Al-Shehri Coach: Herve Renard (FRA) Mexico (4-1-2-3) Guillermo Ochoa (capt); Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo; Edson Alvarez, Luis Chavez, Orbelin Pineda; Alexis Vega, Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin Coach: Gerardo Martino (ARG) Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)