Mexico's Copper Canyon Train Lures Intrepid Travelers

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Creel, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :From the heartland of a notorious drug cartel to rugged mountains home to remote Indigenous communities, Mexico's "El Chepe" train takes adventure-seeking travelers on a spectacular journey through the Copper Canyon.

The Chepe Express, recognized by National Geographic as one of the world's greatest rail trips, pulls out of Los Mochis in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, heading for the town of Creel in the mountains of Chihuahua.

It was in Los Mochis that Sinaloa cartel founder Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, one of the world's most infamous criminals, was captured in 2016.

The US government warns its nationals not to travel to Sinaloa -- and to reconsider going to Chihuahua -- due to the risk of crime and kidnapping.

But that did not deter Adair Margo from making the trip with her family, including seven grandchildren aged two to 12, from her home in El Paso, Texas to ride El Chepe through the Sierra Madre Occidental mountains.

"Life is filled with perils," the 69-year-old told AFP.

"You don't want to stop living. On tours like these you're not walking in the midst of drug cartel wars," she said.

Several hundred people are usually on board the Chepe Express for the journey of around 350 kilometers (220 miles) through the Copper Canyon, said deputy train manager Emilio Carrazco, 46.

Four times bigger than the Grand Canyon in the United States, it takes its name from the copper hues of its walls.

With the exception of urban rail systems and a short tourist service in the tequila-producing region of Jalisco, El Chepe is Mexico's only passenger train, though another is under construction in the Yucatan Peninsula.

"It's another way of discovering Mexico," said Christophe Schild, 55, from France, who was traveling with his partner and 20-year-old twin daughters.

"Of course, many people know the big Mexican cities like Cancun or Acapulco. But we want to discover it another way a little bit, so this train's the opportunity," he said.

