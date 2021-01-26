UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 150,000

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Mexico's coronavirus death toll has surpassed 150,000, the government said Monday, a day after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced he had Covid-19.

The health ministry reported 659 more deaths in its daily update, taking the total to 150,273, behind only the United States, Brazil and India.

The overall number of infections registered now stands at more than 1.77 million in the nation of around 128 million, an increase of 8,521 from the previous day.

Lopez Obrador, 67, announced Sunday that he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 but said his symptoms were mild.

The family of Mexican telecoms billionaire Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, said Monday that the 80-year-old was also being treated for Covid-19 but has only minor symptoms.

Mexico City has been in a state of maximum alert since mid-December, with more than 90 percent of hospital beds full due to soaring infections. Non-essential activities have been suspended in the capital.

The country began mass immunization on December 24 using the vaccine developed by US drugs giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, but it is constrained by limited supply.

On Monday Lopez Obrador said Mexico would acquire 24 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, although it has yet to be approved by Mexican health regulators.

Related Topics

India World Russia Drugs German Alert Brazil United States Mexico December Sunday Family From Government Slim Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

9 hours ago

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

10 hours ago

UN Chief Urges International Community to Prevent ..

8 hours ago

US Justice Dept. Watchdog to Probe If Employees So ..

8 hours ago

Olympics would be 'extremely difficult' for unvacc ..

8 hours ago

Early, durable resolution of "flashpoint", interna ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.