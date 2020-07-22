UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 40,000: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:20 AM

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 40,000: official

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Mexico on Tuesday passed 40,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus pandemic as the country, which has the fourth-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, struggles to contain the disease.

A daily technical report recorded a total of 40,400 deaths from the virus, after adding 915 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The first case in Mexico was detected on February 28.

This week President Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed to improve health standards in the nation to help its combat the virus threat.

He pledged to protect those vulnerable to COVID-19, including tackling "diseases caused by hunger and poverty," launching "a permanent campaign" to promote healthier eating and lifestyles, and treating hypertension, diabetes and obesity as a priority.

"We want to remember those who died from the COVID-19 pandemic, and send a loving, fraternal hug to their relatives, to their friends," Lopez Obrador said in a video released on social media.

Related Topics

World Social Media Died Mexico February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on King Salman&#039;s ..

7 hours ago

ADEK issues private school re-opening guidelines

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Austrian Chancellor review bila ..

9 hours ago

UAE stock markets gain AED8.7 bn

9 hours ago

Etisalat Group reports AED4.6 bn consolidated net ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.