Mexico's Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 100,000

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 08:50 AM

Mexico's coronavirus deaths surpass 100,000

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Mexico said Thursday its coronavirus death toll had risen above 100,000, becoming the world's fourth country to pass the grim milestone.

"Today in Mexico we have 100,000 people who have lost their lives due to Covid-19," deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a news conference.

The health ministry announced 576 more deaths in its daily update, taking the total to 100,104, behind only the United States, Brazil and India.

The overall number of infections registered now stands at 1,019,543 in the nation of more than 128 million.

While the number of daily infections has begun to rise again in recent weeks, the authorities say that deaths remain on a downtrend.

"There are infections, but fortunately... there are fewer deaths and that's the aim," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said this week.

