Mexico's Daily Virus Death Toll Exceeds 1,000 For First Time

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 08:30 AM

Mexico's daily virus death toll exceeds 1,000 for first time

Mexico City, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Mexico on Thursday recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time, the office of the health secretary announced.

The daily death toll of 1,092 was more than double the 470 fatalities reported the day before.

Health undersecretary Hugh Lopez-Gatell explained the stark jump by saying that some of the deaths recorded on Wednesday had occurred more than two weeks earlier.

The country has now recorded 101,238 cases, the office said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

