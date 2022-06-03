UrduPoint.com

Mexico's Death Toll From Hurricane Agatha Adjusted To 9

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MEXICO CITY, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) --:The death toll from Hurricane Agatha in southern Mexico was reduced to nine from 11, while six people remain missing, the governor of the state of Oaxaca Alejandro Murat said Thursday.

The official explained that "the number was lowered because we have been able to provide aid to most of the communities affected by Agatha," which made landfall in the region on Monday.

Some 25,500 residents were still experiencing power outages, although the figure was far less than the initial 80,000, he noted.

Murat also warned that in the coming days, there was an 80-percent chance of another cyclone.

Mexican Secretary of Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval said that over 3,000 members of the armed forces were participating in relief efforts for Oaxaca implemented by the Federal government.

