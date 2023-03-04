UrduPoint.com

Mexico's Economy Expands 3.1% In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ISTANBUL,March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) -:Mexico's economy expanded 3.1% in 2022, according to figures released by its national statistics agency INEGI.

The figure came slightly higher than the market expectation of a 3% expansion.

The gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.

5% in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to the previous quarter, also coming slightly higher than the market estimate of a 0.4% increase.

At an annual rate, the GDP increased 3.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to INEGI.

That figure also came higher than the market expectation of a 3.5% increase.

