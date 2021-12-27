MEXICO CITY, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) --:Mexico's economy is expected to grow next year though it is faced with many challenges, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world, according to an economist.

Mexico's economy could see improved performance in the fourth quarter of this year, following a dip in gross domestic product in the third quarter, the first contraction in five quarters, Alejandro Saldana, chief economist for Mexico's Ve por Mas financial group, has recently said.

In the third quarter, GDP grew at 4.6 percent year-on-year, a drop of 0.2 percent compared to the previous three months, according to preliminary estimates from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.