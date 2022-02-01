UrduPoint.com

Mexico's Economy Grows 4.8 Pct In 2021, Preliminary Figures Show

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) --:Mexico's economy grew 4.8 percent in 2021, following the 8.2 percent retraction in the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preliminary figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) showed Monday.

INEGI's initial numbers revealed that industrial activity rose 6.5 percent in 2021, while the service sector increased 4 percent.

The agricultural sector expanded by 2.

9 percent last year, according to preliminary estimates, with final numbers to be published on Feb. 25.

Meanwhile, Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1 percent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2021, INEGI said.

It also noted that between October and December of last year, agricultural activity increased by 4.8 percent year on year, while the industrial sector grew by 1.6 percent and the service sector, the largest GDP contributor, had no variation in the fourth quarter.

