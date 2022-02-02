UrduPoint.com

Mexico's Economy Grows 4.8 Pct In 2021, Preliminary Figures Show

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Mexico's economy grows 4.8 pct in 2021, preliminary figures show

MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Mexico's economy grew 4.8 percent in 2021, following the 8.2 percent retraction in the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preliminary figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) showed Monday.

INEGI's initial numbers revealed that industrial activity rose 6.5 percent in 2021, while the service sector increased 4 percent.

The agricultural sector expanded by 2.9 percent last year, according to preliminary estimates, with final numbers to be published on Feb. 25.

Meanwhile, Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1 percent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2021, INEGI said.

It also noted that between October and December of last year, agricultural activity increased by 4.8 percent year on year, while the industrial sector grew by 1.6 percent and the service sector, the largest GDP contributor, had no variation in the fourth quarter.

Based on seasonally adjusted figures, the Mexican GDP declined 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the previous period, according to INEGI's estimates.

Related Topics

Mexico October December From

Recent Stories

UN seeks $169 million in aid for Philippine typhoo ..

UN seeks $169 million in aid for Philippine typhoon victims

2 minutes ago
 ICCI for taking measures to enhance Pak-Turkey bil ..

ICCI for taking measures to enhance Pak-Turkey bilateral trade

2 minutes ago
 IUB Roll of Honor presented to 9 students

IUB Roll of Honor presented to 9 students

2 minutes ago
 Australia fly in coffee expert to power them to Be ..

Australia fly in coffee expert to power them to Beijing gold

13 minutes ago
 Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases sets new record

Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases sets new record

13 minutes ago
 Killers of William Siraj to face justice at all co ..

Killers of William Siraj to face justice at all cost; assures Saif

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>