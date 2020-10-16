UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's Former Defense Minister Detained In Los Angeles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Mexico's former defense minister detained in Los Angeles

MEXICO's CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Mexico's former Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda has been detained at the Los Angeles International Airport in the U.S. state of California, Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Friday.

Ebrard wrote in his official Twitter account that he was informed of the detention by U.S.

Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau, adding Mexico's Consul in Los Angeles will be informing him of the charges "in the next few hours.""We will offer the consular assistance to which he (Cienfuegos) is entitled," Ebrard wrote. So far, there has been no confirmation from U.S. authorities on the detention. Cienfuegos served as Mexico's defense minister in 2012-2018 under then President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Related Topics

Twitter Salvador Los Angeles Cienfuegos Mexico From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,412 new COVID-19 cases, 1,618 reco ..

26 minutes ago

UK Foreign Minister Asks EU for More Flexibility t ..

4 minutes ago

First Batch of Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine to Be ..

4 minutes ago

Baseless propaganda by PML-N on arrest of workers, ..

4 minutes ago

Fruits,vegetables prices brought down in Kohat

4 minutes ago

DIG Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman for bridging gap between ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.