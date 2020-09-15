UrduPoint.com
Mexico's Invisible Heroes Battle Virus In Shadows

Tue 15th September 2020

Mexico City, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Disinfecting emergency rooms, collecting hazardous waste and washing contaminated laundry, Mexican hospital cleaners risk their lives every day during the pandemic, often with little recognition.

Rights campaigners say these unsung heroes are particularly vulnerable to infection by the coronavirus in Mexico, whose Covid-19 death toll of more than 70,000 is one of the world's highest.

Rodolfo Diaz and his colleagues disinfect and wash thousands of sheets and gowns from hospitals in the Mexican capital every day.

Previously, they received few items considered infectious, but since the pandemic began, the workload has increased significantly.

"We try to protect ourselves every day as a team to do our job," said the 53-year-old, who wears a mask, goggles, gloves and other personal protective equipment.

"Yes it's worrying, but I think we're prepared for it because we like our work."Diaz is aware that his contribution to fighting the pandemic is often overlooked, but for him the most important thing is to ensure hospitals can keep caring for the sick.

"As public servants and health workers, we're on the front line and we have to help people," Diaz said.

