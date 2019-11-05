UrduPoint.com
Mexico's Leader Wants To Talk To Trump About Help On Mormon Massacre

Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

Mexico's leader wants to talk to Trump about help on Mormon massacre

Mexico City, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Mexico's president said Tuesday he will talk to US President Donald Trump about cooperating in response to a massacre that targeted members of an American Mormon community.

"All the cooperation that is needed is what I'm going to talk to Trump about," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a news conference.

Moments earlier in a strongly worded tweet, Trump had offered US help as he urged Mexico to go to war against the drug cartels suspected of carrying out Monday's massacre.

At least nine women and children from an American Mormon communityin northern Mexico were killed in the attack in an area notorious for the presenceof drug traffickers and bandits.

