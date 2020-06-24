UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's Lopez Obrador Says He Will Meet Trump In July

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Mexico's Lopez Obrador says he will meet Trump in July

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he expects to meet with US counterpart Donald Trump in early July to kick-start the new North American trade deal.

"It's very probable that I will go to Washington and meet president Trump and that will be soon. We are just waiting to define the character of the meeting," said Lopez Obrador at his morning press conference.

The two leaders have not met in person since Lopez Obrador assumed the presidency in December 2018.

Lopez Obrador said his government hopes that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also attend the meeting, with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) among the three North American countries due to come into force on July 1.

"In any case, we will attend because it's important for us to participate in the start of the deal, which I consider historic and very timely.

" The meeting won't happen on July 1 as that's the date Lopez Obrador celebrates the anniversary his election victory, but he said it would come soon afterward.

On Tuesday, Trump said he expected to welcome Lopez Obrador to the White House "very soon."Last month, Lopez Obrador said he expected to meet Trump in June or July and would thank him for supplying Mexico with more than 200 ventilators to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The three countries signed the trade agreement -- known as T-MEC in Spanish -- in November 2018 to replace, at Trump's insistence, the old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that was launched in 1994.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Washington White House Trump Mexico Justin Trudeau June July November December 2018 Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

23 minutes ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

53 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

53 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

1 hour ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

1 hour ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.