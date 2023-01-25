UrduPoint.com

Mexico's President Says No To Brazil-Argentina Common Currency

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Mexico's president says no to Brazil-Argentina common currency

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that his country will not join a common Currency project planned by Brazil and Argentina.

Speaking at his morning press conference, Lopez Obrador dismissed plans by the governments of Brazil and Argentina to create a currency called the "sur" (south) in an effort to reduce the commercial leverage the US Dollar has over the region.

"We wouldn't agree to that," he said, while underscoring the need for a US dollar-backed domestic currency.

"For many reasons, we have to continue to keep the dollar as a benchmark," he added.

The envisioned currency was discussed during Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's trip to Argentina ahead of the 7th summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Buenos Aires.

According to Lula, the sur's creation is aimed at boosting regional trade and reducing reliance on the US dollar since many countries are unable to obtain Dollars, restricting trade in the region.

"If it depended on me, we would have external commerce always in the same currency of the other countries so we wouldn't have to depend on the dollar," Lula said Monday in a press conference in Buenos Aires.

For his part, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez recognized that the project is challenging but necessary.

"We know what happens to national economies having the need to function with foreign currencies, and we know how harmful that is," said Fernandez.

The project also seeks to expand to other countries in the region.

"If there is something we have in common with Lula, it is the need to integrate Latin America," said Fernandez.

Lopez Obrador has twice pitched forming a European Union-like coalition in Latin America and the Caribbean. However, he has also advocated for Latin America's economic integration with North America.

During the North American Leaders' Summit in early January, Lopez Obrador called on his US counterpart Joe Biden to end the US's "disdain" for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Lopez Obrador's idea of a united Latin America is envisioned within the framework of US, Canadian and Mexican commerce which is looking to serve as an economic bloc to face Asian trade.

Related Topics

Dollar Buenos Aires Sur Same Argentina Brazil January Commerce Asia

Recent Stories

PM to visit Rahim Yar Khan today

PM to visit Rahim Yar Khan today

1 minute ago
 Islamabad police produce Fawad Chaudhary before co ..

Islamabad police produce Fawad Chaudhary before court

20 minutes ago
 MENA IPO Summit discusses ESG awareness

MENA IPO Summit discusses ESG awareness

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th January 2023

2 hours ago
 4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating ..

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating AED5.4 billion in revenues in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.