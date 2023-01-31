UrduPoint.com

MF Approves 4.7 Bln USD Loans For Bangladesh

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MF approves 4.7 bln USD loans for Bangladesh

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved 3.3 billion U.S. Dollars under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreements as well as 1.4 billion dollars under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) for Bangladesh.

The 42-month program will help preserve macroeconomic stability, protect the vulnerable and foster inclusive and green growth, said the lender in a press release posted on its website on Monday.

Bangladesh is the first country in Asia to receive financing under the newly created RSF agreement.

Approval of the ECF/EFF arrangements enables immediate disbursement of about 476 million dollars, the statement said.

According to the statement, Bangladesh's robust economic recovery from the pandemic has been interrupted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, leading to a sharp widening of Bangladesh's current account deficit, depreciation of the Taka and a decline in foreign exchange reserves.

