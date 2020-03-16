UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MGM Vegas Casinos To Shutter Due To Virus: Chairman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

MGM Vegas casinos to shutter due to virus: chairman

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Several Las Vegas casinos and hotels including iconic properties on the city's main strip will close their doors in an effort to prevent spread of the deadly coronavirus, MGM said Sunday.

"It is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression," Jim Murren, chairman of MGM Resorts, said in a statement.

"Accordingly, we will close all of our Las Vegas properties as of Tuesday, March 17th, for the good of our employees, guests and communities," Murren said, adding the company intends to re-open the facilities "as soon as it is safe."

Related Topics

Company Las Vegas March Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

8 hours ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

8 hours ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

11 hours ago

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.