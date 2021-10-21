UrduPoint.com

Mia Wasikowska Channels Female Directors On 'Bergman Island'

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Mia Wasikowska burst into Hollywood with "Alice in Wonderland" in 2010, when Forbes named her the world's top-grossing actress -- but like many women, she has found it more challenging to get behind the camera, a decade later.

Now 31 and living back in her native Australia, she is "having a really hard time" getting her dream projects as a director financed.

"I would love to branch into more directing -- I would love that -- but it's hard, and I feel like it's a different experience, being a woman," Wasikowska told AFP.

"In acting, you feel it in a different way, and of course with #MeToo... that's a whole thing.

"But it's felt interesting to be trying to get my film done, which feels like it's made from a very female perspective. The response is different to what I've seen for my male friends." The challenges facing female directors are central to acclaimed indie drama "Bergman Island," starring Wasikowska, released on streaming Friday. It follows two married filmmakers who travel to the former home of Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman.

While a nonchalant Tony (Tim Roth) hosts panels with his adoring fans, his wife Chris (Vicky Krieps) struggles to write a new movie on remote, beautiful Faro island.

Looming over her efforts is the specter of Bergman, who created some of cinema's most revered works, such as "Persona" and "The Seventh Seal." "It is a female artist trying to find their voice and feeling this weight of the shadows of great artists around her... I can identify with that conflict or frustration or self-doubt," said Wasikowska of the film.

According to Wasikowska, the path to directing for women is "systemically" different, in part because there is "something very innately tentative about a female sense of creativity.""We really need to bring a lot more understanding and kindness to our own creative process," she said.

"Because it's different to the way that maybe men create, or the way that maybe you're responded to as either a man or a woman, by everything around you."

