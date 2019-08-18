Miami: beach parties, gators on golf courses...and new tech hub?

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Miami is famous for beach parties, gators that wander onto golf courses and iguanas that tumble out of palm trees.

But now the city of "Scarface" and "Miami Vice" is vying to become a new powerhouse of tech startups that some in the business hope will spawn a novel phenomenon -- the "iguanacorn." The word is meant to represent the tropical answer to the Silicon Valley "unicorns," start-ups that are worth more than $1 billion.

While still lagging behind San Francisco and New York, the Florida city is trying to position itself as a tech hub, and already has its first "unicorns" under its belt. They include ParkJockey, which has disrupted the car parking sector, and Magic Leap, which takes users into the world of augmented reality.

Looking to surf the Florida tech wave, so-called startup accelerators -- firms that invest in fledgling tech ventures and speed up their early development -- are starting to pop up in southern Florida.

Among the leaders is 500 Startups, which opened a Miami branch last year, as well as TheVentureCity, set up two years ago to offer opportunities to Latin American and European entrepreneurs who lack Silicon Valley contacts.

"Not everyone comes from Stanford or Columbia, from MIT, and has their own 'network' built up in San Francisco," said Laura Gonzalez-Estefani, a former Facebook executive and co-founder of TheVentureCity.

The idea of her company is to "identify the best businesses outside of Silicon Valley and give them a boost," she told AFP. She jokingly refers to such ventures as "iguanacorns." "'Iguanacorns' is the way we tag the unicorns that are coming from emerging tech hubs," she said.

In keeping with that idea, her office is decorated with pictures of unicorns and their tropical, reptilian cousins.

Ana Gonzalez, head of 500 Startups Miami -- which has its main headquarters in Silicon Valley -- said that Miami's "entrepreneurial ecosystem is at an inflection point."Her goal too is to "connect resources and expertise from Silicon Valley with Latin America and the Southeast United States."