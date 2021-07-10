UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miami Courthouse To Undergo Repairs After Building Collapse Sparks Review

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs after building collapse sparks review

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :A Miami courthouse is to undergo urgent repairs after a safety review sparked by a deadly building collapse last month found safety concerns, officials said late Friday.

The decision to review the Miami-Dade County Courthouse and other county buildings was made "out of an abundance of caution," the officials said in a joint statement, in response to the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South.

At least 79 people died in the collapse and 61 people remain missing, feared dead in the building's debris. Rescuers have ended their search for survivors.

"The engineer's report of the Courthouse identified safety concerns with various floors and recommended floors 16 and above be closed to staff while repairs are swiftly completed," said the statement, issued by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cave, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Chief Judge Nushin Sayfie and Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin.

They did not provide specifics about the safety concerns or the repairs that would be needed.

All staff would be forced to work from home after the closure, it added. They had only recently returned to work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

bur-jfx/leg

Related Topics

Dead Died Miami From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Billionaires Branson, Bezos ready for space trip

22 minutes ago

Khawla Art and Culture organises cultural and arti ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 35 deaths due to COVID-19 in last ..

2 hours ago

Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor all set to share screen ..

2 hours ago

Netflix's biggest movie 'Red Notice' to be release ..

2 hours ago

UAE suspends flights from Indonesia, Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.