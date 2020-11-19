UrduPoint.com
Miami Ready For Challenge As MLS Play-offs Kick Off

Thu 19th November 2020



Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :David Beckham's Inter Miami get another chance to extend their maiden season on Friday when they take on fellow expansion debutants Nashville as Major League Soccer's postseason kicks off.

Having scraped into the play-offs with a dramatic final-day victory earlier this month, Miami now have the chance to book a place in the main draw of the playoffs in their one-off Eastern Conference "play-in" game in Tennessee.

The away game is the latest challenge in what has been a roller coaster first season in MLS for the Beckham co-owned team, who made their long-awaited league debut in February after a tortuous seven-year journey to fruition.

On paper, Miami head into Friday's clash as underdogs against a Nashville side who finished three places above them in the Eastern Conference after a season thrown into chaos by the pandemic shutdown.

Miami manager Diego Alonso, however, has challenged his players to rise to the occasion, as they did on November 9 when they sealed a play-off place with a battling 2-1 win over Cincinnati during a tropical storm.

"I feel like this is a great challenge for us and we feel very happy to be in this position in the play-offs," Alonso said Wednesday.

"We have worked very hard to be here and now we have a great opportunity to keep fighting for our dreams."Win or lose, Alonso believes a difficult first season, which saw his team lose 13 of 23 games, has been a success.

"We have seen what has happened this season and year but we won't use that as an excuse," said Alonso, who over the course of the season has seen his squad bolstered by the arrivals of former Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain and French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi.

