Miami's Successful Pitch To Tech Firms: How Can We Help?

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The city of Miami, with a growing reputation as a financial services center enhanced by its balmy climate and low taxes, is now making a concerted and increasingly successful push to attract hi-tech firms from Silicon Valley and New York.

Goldman Sachs and other financial firms already have a presence in the southern Florida metropolis.

The latest arrival is New York firm Blackstone, which earlier this month rented a building for a technology unit.

And now "techies" are starting to arrive in increasing numbers -- investors, designers and engineers -- attracted by a thriving technological ecosystem, by word of mouth from their earlier-arriving peers, and by pandemic conditions in some ways more favorable than in hotspots like California and New York.

Also arriving this month was PayPal co-founder Bill Harris, who in his LinkedIn profile has announced he is "building a new fintech in Miami" -- a digital consumer financial services firm.

