Mian Javed Latif Calls On PM
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2022 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation of the country, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
