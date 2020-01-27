UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Michelle Obama Wins Grammy For Best Spoken Word Album

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

Michelle Obama wins Grammy for best spoken word album

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and... Michelle Obama? Yep.

The former first lady can now add Grammy winner to her resume, after snagging the award on music's biggest night for Best Spoken Word Album, for the audiobook of her memoir "Becoming." Her win on Sunday gives the Obama household its third Grammy: former president Barack Obama has already snagged two Grammys in the same category for his books.

She faced an eccentric group of rivals that include Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys for "Beastie Boys Book" and John Waters, the director-performer known for his transgressive cult films, for "Mr.

Know-It-All." Released in late 2018, "Becoming" saw the former first lady slam President Donald Trump for questioning her husband's citizenship and promoting the notion that he was born abroad.

"The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed," Obama wrote.

America's first black first lady also dug into her personal life in her book, expounding on issues including a miscarriage, using in-vitro fertilization to conceive her daughters and marriage counseling.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Film And Movies Music Marriage Trump Same Citizenship Sunday 2018 Best

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 January 2020

37 minutes ago

Local Press: Timely measures by UAE against Corona ..

52 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arab Monetary Fund announces inclusion of Saudi Ri ..

11 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian Embassy&#039;s c ..

11 hours ago

China confirms first case of successful treatment ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.