Mick Schumacher At Spa - 30 Years After Dad Michael's Debut

Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Mick Schumacher is relishing making his Formula One bow at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, 30 years after his father began his storied career at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

In 1991 Michael Schumacher was called up for his first ever F1 drive by Jordan, in place of French driver Bertrand Gachot, otherwise serving a prison sentence for assault.

Qualifying seventh he was to retire on the first lap, the first hesitant step in a career that was to produce 91 race wins and seven driver's world titles.

As Schumacher, 52, recovers out of the public eye from the serious head injury he sustained in a skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013, his son said he was thrilled to be competing at the track where the Schumacher legend first began.

"(But not) just because of the history of my dad but also I've had a few good races here," he told Thursday's press conference at Spa ahead o Sunday's race.

The Haas rookie added: "I've had my first pole position, my first race win in 2018 here with F3, which then became a streak of multiple race wins so definitely, yes, it's a track that I enjoy a lot and I enjoy a lot coming back close to home.

"A lot of fans come here to support me for numerous years now so yes, it's a great place."Schumacher junior urged fans to watch the upcoming Netflix documentary on his father.

