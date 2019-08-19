UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mickelson Almost Misses Tee Time After Hotel 'struck By Lightning'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:50 AM

Mickelson almost misses tee time after hotel 'struck by lightning'

Medinah, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Phil Mickelson said he narrowly avoided missing his final-round tee time for the BMW Championship at Medinah on Sunday after his hotel room was "struck by lightning".

The five-time major winner said he had to leave his clubs and clothes behind when his hotel was evacuated.

"How's this for crazy?," Mickelson wrote on Twitter. "My hotel was struck by lightning, I was on top floor, we were evacuated and the place is on fire (only thing of mine on fire this week).

"I can't get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes.

" But the popular left-hander later revealed he would be able to finish the FedEx Cup playoff event, joking his clubs were a "fire retardant".

"EMTs were awesome! I'm going to make it. Turns out my clubs acted as a fire retardant. Lucky me."Mickelson, who tees off at 1152 Eastern time (1652 GMT), needs more than just luck on the course to reach next week's Tour Championship by finishing in the top 30 of the season's points standings.

After three rounds, the 49-year-old is tied-47th in the 69-man field on four-under for the tournament, 17 shots behind overnight leader Justin Thomas and projected 49th on the points list.

Related Topics

Fire Twitter Hotel May Sunday Event BMW Top Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Saturday

2 hours ago

Emirati riders dominate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid ..

2 hours ago

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

4 hours ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

4 hours ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

7 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.