UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Micronesian Leaders Threaten To Leave Pacific Forum

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

Micronesian leaders threaten to leave Pacific forum

Koror, Palau, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The leaders of five Micronesian nations have threatened to withdraw from the Pacific Islands Forum unless they get to choose the head of the regional grouping, risking instability in an area where China is vying for influence.

The Micronesian heads, who do not share a unified stance on Beijing, argue it is their turn to select the PIF secretary-general under an informal arrangement that has stood for decades.

But several high-profile candidates from elsewhere in the Pacific have also nominated, including former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna.

The five leaders -- from Palau, the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) -- say they will walk if their wishes are not met.

"If this agreement is not honored, then the presidents would see no benefit to remaining in the PIF," they said in a communique issued over the weekend after a meeting of the Micronesian Presidents' Summit in Palau.

Their departure would be a major blow for the 18-member PIF, which is mostly made up of small island states, along with Australia and New Zealand.

It could also provide an opening for China to boost its influence with the sparsely populated but strategically important Pacific island nations.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper accused China in August of "destabilising" the region to boost its diplomatic leverage.

Papua New Guinea's Dame Meg Taylor has led the PIF since 2014 and was due to be replaced at the organisation's annual August summit in Vanuatu, which was cancelled because of Covid-19.

The preferred Micronesian candidate is Gerald Zackios, the Marshall Islands ambassador to the United Nations.

Puna argued the coronavirus crisis meant convention should be ignored in favour of good leadership.

"There is also a growing thinking that because the situation the region is in, and indeed the whole world, we need to look for the best possible candidate to fill that position," he told the Cook Islands news.

However, Nauru President Lionel Aingimea indicated there was no room for compromise.

"This is a matter now of Micronesian solidarity and Micronesian pride," he told reporters in Palau after the summit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia United Nations China Threatened Beijing Palau Marshall Islands Kiribati Guinea Micronesia Nauru Vanuatu August From Agreement Share Best PICIC Investment Fund New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zeeshan Malik’s career-best 84 stretches Norther ..

4 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen offers condolences to Kuwait Foreign ..

4 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif should return and face all cases in P ..

7 minutes ago

Five sports establishments fined at weekend for no ..

12 minutes ago

President to visit Kuwait today to offer condolenc ..

22 minutes ago

PM to chair meeting of PNNCC in Islamabad today

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.