UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Microsoft In Discussions To Buy Nuance Communications: Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:10 AM

Microsoft in discussions to buy Nuance Communications: report

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Technology giant microsoft is in advanced discussions to buy the US group Nuance Communications, which specializes in artificial intelligence, for $16 billion, according to media reports Sunday.

The deal could be announced Monday, CNBC reported, citing a source close to the case.

According to the source, Microsoft made an initial offer in December and is willing to pay $56 per share for Nuance, which represents a premium of 23 percent compared to the group's closing stock price on Friday.

If the deal goes through, this would be the second-most important acquisition for Microsoft after its $27 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016.

Neither Microsoft nor Nuance responded to AFP's request for comment.

Nuance Communications provides artificial intelligence solutions and services in healthcare and business.

The company works with organizations in health, financial services, telecommunications, government and retail.

Related Topics

Technology Business Company Buy Price December Sunday 2016 Media Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khor Kalba Mangrove Cent ..

6 hours ago

UAE&#039;s landmarks celebrate Jordan’s centenar ..

6 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Kin ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Camel Race ..

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Rashid Al Nuaimi attend virtua ..

9 hours ago

Emaar Properties approves 10% dividend payment for ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.