Microsoft Reports Q2 Results With 33 Pct Increase In Net Income

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Microsoft on Tuesday announced the financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, with a revenue of 43.1 billion U.S. dollars, a 17 percent increase year on year.

The company's quarterly net income was 15.5 billion dollars, up by 33 percent year on year.

Its operating income was up 29 percent to 17.9 billion U.S. dollars. Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was 14.6 billion U.S. dollars, up by 23 percent while Revenue in More Personal Computing was 15.1 billion dollars, up by 14 percent, the company said.

According to the results, Microsoft's diluted earnings per share was 2.03 U.S. dollars, an increase of 34 percent from a year ago.

Microsoft returned 10 billion U.S. Dollars to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, an 18 percent increase year on year.

"What we have witnessed over the past year is the dawn of a second wave of digital transformation sweeping every company and every industry," said Satya Nadella, Microsoft's chief executive officer.

"Accelerating demand for our differentiated offerings drove commercial cloud revenue to 16.7 billion U.S. dollars, up 34 percent year over year," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of microsoft.

