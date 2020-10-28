UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Microsoft Rides Cloud To Higher Earnings

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Microsoft rides cloud to higher earnings

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Microsoft on Tuesday said its profit in the recently ended quarter continued to soar as the pandemic boosted a trend toward business being taken care of in the internet cloud.

The US technology titan's profit rose to $13.9 billion, up 30 percent from the same quarter last year, according to earnings figures.

Revenue in the quarter climbed 12 percent to $37.2 billion.

"Demand for our cloud offerings drove a strong start to the fiscal year," said microsoft chief financial officer Amy Hood.

Microsoft took in $15.2 billion in revenue from cloud computing offerings for businesses, up 31 percent from the same period last year, according to Hood.

Demand for software, services, and data storage hosted online at datacenters that had been steadily growing for years has rocketed during the pandemic as shopping, learning, work and more are tended to online due to the pandemic.

Businesses are under pressure to engage customers online or lose them, according to Microsoft.

"The next decade of economic performance for every business will be defined by the speed of their digital transformation," said Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella.

Revenue was also up from the company's Office suite of software; LinkedIn career-centric social network, and the Xbox video game unit.

Microsoft Surface line of laptop computers also had a "blowout" quarter, with revenue up 37 percent, noted analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights and Strategy.

Microsoft "delivered big time by beating expectations," according to Moorhead.

"Enterprises are transitioning from Covid-19 triage to starting to renew their digital transformation plans with a focus on hybrid work," the analyst said, referring to employees staying connected to offices but not necessarily being there to get jobs done.

"Microsoft is taking advantage of this phenomenon."The shift to the cloud and work-from-home appears to be "here to stay," with Microsoft positioned to benefit with its Azure computing platform and Office 365 online software, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Microsoft shares were nudged down a fraction of a percent in afer-market trades that followed release of the earnings report.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business Company Same Moorhead From Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

9 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

9 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

9 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

9 hours ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

10 hours ago

644 families of flood victims in Sudan benefit fro ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.