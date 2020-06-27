UrduPoint.com
Microsoft To Permanently Close All Retail Stores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:40 AM

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Microsoft said Friday it will close all of its stores and move its retail operations online, keeping just four locations and transforming them into "experience centers." The move means the more than 80 microsoft stores closed due to the coronavirus pandemic will not reopen as the tech giant enters "a new approach to retail," according to a statement.

"Microsoft will continue to invest in its digital storefronts on Microsoft.com, and stores in Xbox and Windows," the statement said.

The four locations that will become Microsoft Experience Centers are in London, New York, Sydney and at the company's Redmond, Washington headquarters.

Retail team members will "serve customers from Microsoft corporate facilities and remotely providing sales, training, and support," the company said.

Microsoft said it will set aside $450 million to cover the costs of closing the locations. The number of employees who would be affected was not immediately available.

