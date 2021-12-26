UrduPoint.com

Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Win Amid Covid Chaos

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 11:10 PM

Middlesbrough, Huddersfield win amid Covid chaos

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Middlesbrough and Huddersfield moved into the Championship play-off places on Sunday as the rest of the second tier battled coronavirus chaos.

With eight Championship matches postponed due to Covid-19 issues on Boxing Day, there was an opening for Middlesbrough and Huddersfield to climb into the top six.

They both seized the opportunity as fifth placed Middlesbrough beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the Riverside Stadium, while sixth placed Huddersfield enjoyed a 3-2 home win against Blackpool.

A Ryan Yates own goal and a second-half strike from Andraz Sporar gave Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough a fourth victory in their five-match unbeaten run.

It was a first defeat in 10 league games for Forest, who dropped down to ninth place.

The only other game in the second tier on Sunday saw Huddersfield survive a thriller against Blackpool.

Two late goals from Sorba Thomas turned the game in Huddersfield's favour after Blackpool's Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel had been sent off just after the hour mark.

Blackpool's Jerry Yates opened the scoring with less than a minute on the clock.

Danny Ward headed Huddersfield's equaliser two minutes later and Gary Madine restored Blackpool's lead before Thomas' late double.

Related Topics

Middlesbrough Blackpool Nottingham Riverside Lead Gary Sunday From Top Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Mond ..

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Monday, 3rd Jan 2022

1 hour ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street, adjacent ..

2 hours ago
 Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in ..

Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in GCC pension scheme: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 Department of Community Development, ADSC launch & ..

Department of Community Development, ADSC launch &#039;Active Parks&#039; initia ..

3 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai spreads Christmas cheer with spect ..

Expo 2020 Dubai spreads Christmas cheer with spectacular activities

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.