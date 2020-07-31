UrduPoint.com
'Midnight Express' And 'The Commitments' Director Parker Dies Aged 76

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:20 PM

'Midnight Express' and 'The Commitments' director Parker dies aged 76

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :British director Alan Parker, whose long list of hits over the decades has included "Midnight Express" and "The Commitments", died Friday at the age of 76, his family said.

The Oscar and other awards winner, whose other films include "Bugsy Malone, "Evita" and "Mississippi Burning", died "following a lengthy illness," his family said in a statement.

