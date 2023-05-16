Midnight fire kills several people in New Zealand capital

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Several people were killed and up to 30 others were believed unaccounted for after a blaze broke out overnight at a four-storey hostel building in downtown Wellington, police said on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency were called to the Loafers Lodge hostel on Adelaide Road in central Wellington around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, where a fire started from the top floor.

While the exact number was unspecific at the moment, the number of deaths was fewer than 10, according to the initial assessment of the police.

A total of 52 people were taken out of the building and at least five were rescued from the roof, but others remained unaccounted for, according to the police.

Five people were sent to hospital, including two in a serious condition.

Talking to a morning news program, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there could be more fatalities.

After examining the site, Hipkins extended his condolences to the victims and their families, and his support to the first responders.

The building was inspected early this year and it met all requirements. However, it does not have sprinkler systems, said New Zealand Housing Minister Megan Woods.

"The building code does not require the retrofitting of sprinkler systems into existing older buildings, so there will be a number of buildings that fall into that category," Hipkins said, adding there could be quite a large number of buildings that do not have sprinkler systems.