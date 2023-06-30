MIF kicks off in UK

(@FahadShabbir)

MANCHESTER, UK , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The Manchester International Festival (MIF), a biennial arts event, kicked off on Thursday in the UK.

Run by Factory International, it has been taking place every two years since 2007, bringing artists from various parts of the world to the city of Manchester in northwestern England.

Among the many events and types of performance art, visitors will be able to view Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's "You, Me and the Balloons" exhibition.

The installation, the largest ever immersive environment, will bring together a collection of the 94-year-old contemporary artist's most significant inflatable artworks from the past 30 years, most of which have not been seen before in the UK.

Additionally, MIF will also present ground-breaking new work from artists including Maxine Peake, a live photographic performance by Benji Reid, plus a diverse music program including performances from Angelique Kidjo and Alison Goldfrapp.

A night of dance and music from award-winning choreographers Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar and record label Young will take place at the festival.

The festival will open its doors to art lovers until July 16.