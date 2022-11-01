Migrant boat sinks off Greek island, nine saved

ATHENS, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) --:A rescue operation was underway on Tuesday off the coast of Evia island in the Aegean Sea, after a boat carrying a yet unclear number of migrants sank, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

Nine people have been rescued so far who told local authorities that a total of 68 persons were on board when the incident occurred.

The operation was hampered by strong winds of up to 9 on the Beaufort scale blowing in the area, AMNA added.